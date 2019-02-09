Try 1 month for 99¢

HARRITS, Inga, 91

Racine, Feb. 8, at Bay Harbor, Sturino Funeral home, Racine

WIEDENHAFT, Thomas L., 68

Racine, Feb. 9, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HART, Patricia A., 86

Racine, Feb. 9, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

QUALE, Marven D., 94

Racine, Feb. 9, Hospice House, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GONZALES, Linda M., 70

Sturtevant, Open Arms Assisted Living, Feb. 9, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

STEVENSON, Deborah, 66

Burlington, Feb. 7, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ORTH, Phyllis I., 71

Racine, Feb. 9, Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.

KUREE, Thomas L., 69

Racine, Feb. 3, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

GALOVITZ, Benedict A., 90

Racine, Feb. 9, Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

WERNER, Ruth M., 92

South Milwaukee, Feb. 8, Willowcrest Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

