HARRITS, Inga, 91
Racine, Feb. 8, at Bay Harbor, Sturino Funeral home, Racine
WIEDENHAFT, Thomas L., 68
Racine, Feb. 9, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HART, Patricia A., 86
Racine, Feb. 9, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
QUALE, Marven D., 94
Racine, Feb. 9, Hospice House, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
GONZALES, Linda M., 70
Sturtevant, Open Arms Assisted Living, Feb. 9, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.
STEVENSON, Deborah, 66
Burlington, Feb. 7, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
ORTH, Phyllis I., 71
Racine, Feb. 9, Hospice Alliance in Pleasant Prairie.
KUREE, Thomas L., 69
Racine, Feb. 3, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
GALOVITZ, Benedict A., 90
Racine, Feb. 9, Wisconsin Veteran’s Home, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
WERNER, Ruth M., 92
South Milwaukee, Feb. 8, Willowcrest Care Center, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
