BORCHERT, Agnes, 86

Racine, Feb. 22, at Age Well Assisted Living, Green Bay, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

COULTER, William C., 96

Racine, Feb. 18, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KOETTERHAGEN, Cletus, 91

Feb. 22, at his residence, Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

KOLESKE, Josephine “Jo” D., 92

Racine, Feb. 17, Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MAIER, Warren S., 84

Racine, Feb. 22, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SPEARS, Joseph, 88

Racine, Feb. 16, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TONDREAU, Gertrude G., 93

Racine, Feb. 18, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TURES, Nicholas G., 88

Racine, Feb. 20, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

WILLIS, Londynn Amoré, infant

Racine, Feb 15, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Celebrate
Deaths: Feb. 23, 2019
