Try 1 month for 99¢

ANDERSEN, Janet L., 76

Racine, Feb. 14, Racine Commons, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

KLUS, Virginia R., 93

Racine, Feb. 14, Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KOTHE ZIMPRICH, Geraldine “Jerry” M., 87

Racine, Feb. 13, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LENART, Leone, 93

Racine, Feb. 12, Woods of Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

NEBEL, Robert J., 58

Feb. 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RIEKKOFF, Dolores J., 85

Feb. 13, Woods of Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, Mount Pleasant.

VERHAEGHE, Grace, 99

Racine, Feb. 13, Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Feb. 15, 2019
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments