Deaths: Feb. 4, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Feb. 4, 2021

FIEHWEG, Jerry A., 74

Waterford, Jan. 31, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

GAGLIANO, Thomas A., 68

Racine, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ROBINSON, Maria L., 65

Racine, Feb. 2, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SORENSEN, Verna M., 89

Racine, Feb. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

WAGNER, Catherine R., 48

Feb. 2, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

