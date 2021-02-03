 Skip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 3, 2021
DEATHS

Deaths: Feb. 3, 2021

BAGLEY, Margaret “Dianne,” 52

Racine, Jan. 31, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ELLINGSON, James M., 76

Racine, Jan. 31, at his residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

OLINGER, Sister Marie Catherine, 90

Racine, Jan. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

OSBORNE, Hildegard M., 79

Racine, Jan. 31, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory

PETRICEK, Robert R., 77

Racine, Jan. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

STEINHOFF, Joan, 82

Kenosha, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

THOMPSEN, Richard Christian, 100

Racine, Jan. 27, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WATSON, Sister Mary, 86

Racine, Feb. 1, Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

