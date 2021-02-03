Deaths: Feb. 3, 2021

BAGLEY, Margaret “Dianne,” 52
Racine, Jan. 31, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ELLINGSON, James M., 76
Racine, Jan. 31, at his residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
OLINGER, Sister Marie Catherine, 90
Racine, Jan. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
OSBORNE, Hildegard M., 79
Racine, Jan. 31, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory
PETRICEK, Robert R., 77
Racine, Jan. 31, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
STEINHOFF, Joan, 82
Kenosha, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.
THOMPSEN, Richard Christian, 100
Racine, Jan. 27, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.
WATSON, Sister Mary, 86
Racine, Feb. 1, Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
