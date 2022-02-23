 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths: Feb. 23, 2022

  • 0

LALOR, Christopher C., 50

Racine, Feb. 20, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MANDUJANO, Rosario O., 89

Racine, Feb. 18, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

OLK, David C., 70

Caledonia, Feb. 20, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

PFEIFFER, Joanne M., 85

Racine, Feb. 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SCHLICK, Patricia T., 94

Burlington, Feb. 20, at Oak Park Place, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SCHLITZ, LouDella, 68

Racine, Feb. 20, at Froedtert South-St. Catherine’s, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SOTO, Jose M., 44

Racine, Feb. 18, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

