Deaths: Feb. 20, 2022

BAILEY, David Charles, 67

Yorkville, Feb. 18, Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

DeVOLT, William J., 59

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Feb. 16, Froedtert South, Kenosha, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DIRKSMEYER, Duane K., 76

Burlington, Feb. 18, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

GODARD, Sarah M., 65

Racine, Feb. 16, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HANSON, Kurt M., 63

Racine, Feb. 16, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JORGENSEN, Gregory R., 48

Racine, Feb. 17, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LAGINA, James J, 63

West Allis. Feb. 16, West Allis Medical Center Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

QUINTANA, Sister Joyce C., O.P., 84

Racine, Feb. 18, Siena Center, Caledonia Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SZYBSKI, Carey J., 73

Caledonia, Feb. 17, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.