 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths: Feb. 2, 2021
0 comments
DEATHS

Deaths: Feb. 2, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALICE, James J., 89

Racine, Jan. 30, Boland Hall, Dover, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BECKETT, Wilma B., 88

Racine, Jan. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BRAY, Clay B., 70

Racine, Jan. 28, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

DOMOKOS, Florence G., 100

King (formerly of Racine), Jan. 25, King Veterans Nursing Home, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HOWELL, Harmon J., 70

Racine, Feb. 1, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PETRUCCI, Lawrence, 79

Racine, Jan. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SEGURA, Patricia A., 71

Augusta, Wis. (formerly of Racine), Jan. 25, at her residence, Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

STUTZKE, Erna, 89

Racine, Jan. 30, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WILLIAMS, Joyce (Balderas), 81

Racine, Jan. 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News