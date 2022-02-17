Deaths: Feb. 17, 2022

BRISTOW, Diana M., 73
Waterford, Feb. 13, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
DONALDSON, Joan A., 89
Waterford, Feb. 15, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
JOHNSON, Mark A., 53
Mount Pleasant, Feb. 7, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KINNEY, Tammy R., 63
Walworth, Feb. 16, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
LENA, Joseph, 48
Kansasville, Jan. 30, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
MCKENZIE, Mervonne L., 97
Racine, Feb. 13, at Harwood Place, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
MIKULAK, Julie, 77
Kansasville, Feb. 16, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.
STEPHAN, Russell U., 86
Racine, Feb. 12, at Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.