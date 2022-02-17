 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths

Deaths: Feb. 17, 2022

  • 0

BRISTOW, Diana M., 73

Waterford, Feb. 13, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

DONALDSON, Joan A., 89

Waterford, Feb. 15, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JOHNSON, Mark A., 53

Mount Pleasant, Feb. 7, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KINNEY, Tammy R., 63

Walworth, Feb. 16, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LENA, Joseph, 48

Kansasville, Jan. 30, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

MCKENZIE, Mervonne L., 97

Racine, Feb. 13, at Harwood Place, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MIKULAK, Julie, 77

Kansasville, Feb. 16, at Aurora Medical Center-Burlington, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

STEPHAN, Russell U., 86

Racine, Feb. 12, at Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Exercise after flu or COVID vaccines helps boost antibodies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News