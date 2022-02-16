 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Feb. 16, 2022

BENDTSEN, Bendt L. “Benny” Jr., 66

Racine, Feb. 13, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

CARLSEN, Adele, 83

Big Bend, Feb. 11, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

COLIN, Bernardo A., 21

Racine, Feb. 12, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HARDY, Robert, 83

Racine, Feb. 10, at the Woods of Caledonia, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LAUBER, Frederick, 70

Sturtevant, Feb. 11, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

LOCKWOOD, Georgeann, 97

Union Grove, Feb. 14, at Wisconsin Veterans Home Boland Hall, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SCHWARZHUBER, Jerome, 89

Burlington, Feb. 11, at Lakeland Healthcare Center, Elkhorn, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

