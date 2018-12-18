Try 1 month for 99¢

BARR-HAYS, Agnes M., 80

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 16, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BODDEN, Doris M., 88

Union Grove, Dec. 15, Oak Ridge Care Center, Union Grove, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

CLEMON, Alfred “Al,” 61

Racine, Dec. 13, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WILLCOX, Ida F., 85

Waterford, Dec. 17, Lakeland Nursing Home, Elkhorn, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

Deaths: Dec. 18, 2018
