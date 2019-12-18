Deaths: Dec. 18, 2019
Deaths: Dec. 18, 2019

ANDERSON, Harold L., 95

Racine, Dec. 16., at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GRUBE, Gregory E., 76

Delavan, Dec. 13, at Rosewood Manor, Delavan, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

LONG, Enoch Jr. “Enice,” 81

Racine, Dec. 14, at Kenosha Estates, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TRIMBERGER, Gregory T., 33

Burlington, Dec. 14, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

VIDALES, Daniel H., 74

Racine, Dec 14, at Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehab Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

