Deaths: Dec. 18, 2019

ANDERSON, Harold L., 95
Racine, Dec. 16., at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
GRUBE, Gregory E., 76
Delavan, Dec. 13, at Rosewood Manor, Delavan, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
You have free articles remaining.
LONG, Enoch Jr. “Enice,” 81
Racine, Dec. 14, at Kenosha Estates, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
TRIMBERGER, Gregory T., 33
Burlington, Dec. 14, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
VIDALES, Daniel H., 74
Racine, Dec 14, at Bay at Waters Edge Health and Rehab Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.