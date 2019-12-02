Deaths: Dec. 2, 2019
Deaths: Dec. 2, 2019

ALVAREZ, Sally, 89

Racine, Nov. 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCOTT, Ruth E., 97

Racine, Nov. 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

