ABBOTT, Deborah L., 66

Racine, Dec. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ALVAREZ, Shirley I., 70

Racine, Dec. 2, Safe Harbor, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RAMON, Mary E., 79

Chicago, Dec. 2, Holy Cross Hospital, Chicago, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SEEGER, Norman E., 74

Racine, Dec. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Dec. 4, 2018
