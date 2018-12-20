Try 1 month for 99¢

JAROSZ, Nancy A., 86

Pleasant Prairie, formerly of Racine, Dec. 18, Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHOLZ, Gertrude E. “Gertie,” 104

Dec. 18, Aurora Burlington Medical Center, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Dec. 20, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments