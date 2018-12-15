Try 1 month for 99¢

MORGAN, Mildred L., 91

Burlington, Dec. 12, Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

NEJEDLY, Karen L., 67

Racine, Dec. 14, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Dec. 15, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments