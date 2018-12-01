Try 1 month for 99¢

HAMPTON, Hal Jr., 73

Racine, Nov. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HANSEN, Beverly M., 92

Kenosha, Nov. 30, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LEVERENCE, Ione S., 88

Waterford, Nov. 29, Elder Care Cottages, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MARTIN, Frank L., 71

Racine, Nov. 29, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

NORUP, Louis, 71

Racine, Nov. 30, at Ascension St. Joseph Campus, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WITT, Jane E., 78

Racine, Nov. 29, Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Dec. 1, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments