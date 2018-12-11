Try 1 month for 99¢

HERRINGTON, Jackie, 48

Racine, Dec. 6, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendforf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JENSEN, Robert W., 89

Racine, Dec. 9, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SIEVERT, Douglas E., 58

Sheboygan Falls, formerly of Racine, Dec. 8, St. Nicholas Hospital, Sheboygan, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

YANNY, Joan M., 90

Milwaukee, formerly of Burlington, Dec. 9, Jewish Home and Care Center, Milwaukee, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Dec. 11, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments