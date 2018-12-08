Try 1 month for 99¢

HERRINGTON, Jackie, 48

Racine, Dec. 6, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SCHMIDT, Gary, 67

Waterford, Dec. 7, The Bay at Burlington Rehabilitation and Medical Center, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

STEPHAN, Michael D., 72

Milwaukee, Dec. 6, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

ZEMKE, Conrad W., 95

Lake Mills, formerly of Racine, Dec. 5, Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Dec. 8, 2018
