Try 1 month for 99¢

LOGIC, Jean F., 85

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 21, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MORRIS, Josephine, 72

Bloomington, Ill., formerly of Racine, Dec. 20, Bloomington, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Dec. 22, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments