Deaths: Dec. 10, 2019

BOWER, Pearl R., 85

Yorkville, Dec. 9, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

DEL NEGRO, Mae, 93

Dec. 6, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

EISENMANN, Donna M., 85

Lyons, Dec. 8, at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JOHNSON, Raymond E., 82

Neshkoro, Dec. 6, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home, Dover, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

KALAGIAN, Peter G., 78

Dec. 6, at Ruth Hospice, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

KOEPSEL, Richard L., 84

Dec. 8, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

MARTINEZ, Albert, 64

Racine, Dec. 7, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

