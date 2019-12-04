Deaths: Dec. 4, 2019
BETCHKAL, Thomas J., 75

Racine, Dec. 2, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRANSEL, Timothy J., 58

Delavan, Nov. 28, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PETERSON, Randy, 59

Racine, Nov. 23, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

