BLAHA, Richard F. “Dick” Sr., 81

Racine, Dec. 11, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BROOKS, Mark P., 64

Racine, Dec. 11, at his residence, 64, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

EASTON, Carol F., 83

Racine, Dec. 9, Ridgewood Care Center, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

KOEPKE, Wallace J., 69

Racine, Dec. 10, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LETSCH, Ann M., 100

Dec. 11, St. Monica’s Memory Care, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MARES, Geraldine V., 80

Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Racine, Dec. 6, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SEPTON, Lyle E., 92

Racine, Dec. 11, Boland Hall, Wisconsin Veterans Home, Union Grove, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Dec. 12, 2018
