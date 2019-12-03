Deaths: Dec. 3, 2019
0 comments

Deaths: Dec. 3, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALVAREZ, Sally G., 89

Racine, Nov. 30, at her residence, 2019 Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MANDLI, Jodi Lee, 62

Racine, Nov. 30, at Columbia St Mary’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

ROSSMILLER, Geraldine, 92

Lyons, Dec. 1, at Pinebrook Pointe Assisted Living Facility, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

SCHMITT, Doris, 84

Racine, Nov. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SOLAKIAN, George, 76

Racine, Dec. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

VanKONINGSVELD, Alice H., 89

Racine, Dec. 1, at her residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News