Deaths: Dec. 11, 2019
0 comments

Deaths: Dec. 11, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BATES, Sharon, 74

Racine, Dec. 9, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

JAIMES-ESTRADA, Osiel “Ozzy,” 25

Kenosha, Dec. 5, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KROLL, Audrey M., 84

Racine, Dec. 9, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MANNING, Mary A., 74

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PERLOT, Leo J. Jr., 88

Waterford, Dec. 9, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PETERSEN, Robert A., 74

Burlington, Dec. 7, at his place of employment, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SIKORA, Ida A., 92

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 7, passed away on December 7, 2019, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Name: Audrey M. Kroll

Age: 84

Of: Racine

Date of death: December 9, 2019

Place of death: at her residence

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News