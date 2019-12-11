Deaths: Dec. 11, 2019

BATES, Sharon, 74
Racine, Dec. 9, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
JAIMES-ESTRADA, Osiel “Ozzy,” 25
Kenosha, Dec. 5, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
KROLL, Audrey M., 84
Racine, Dec. 9, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
MANNING, Mary A., 74
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 7, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PERLOT, Leo J. Jr., 88
Waterford, Dec. 9, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
PETERSEN, Robert A., 74
Burlington, Dec. 7, at his place of employment, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
SIKORA, Ida A., 92
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 7, passed away on December 7, 2019, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
