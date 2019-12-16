Deaths: Dec. 16, 2019
0 comments

Deaths: Dec. 16, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

REED, David J., 63

Racine, Dec. 14, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

Reed, David J.

Age: 63

Resided in: Racine, WI

Date of Death: December 14, 2019

Location of death: Own Home

Wilson Funeral Home of Racine is taking care of arrangements.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News