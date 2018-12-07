Try 1 month for 99¢

BRAUN, James E., 81

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 6, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FREDRICK, Diane L., 66

Nekoosa, formerly of Racine, Nov. 30, The Aspiris Hospital, Wausau, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KREITZER, Rose K., 91

Racine, Dec. 5, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

NEIBAUR, Max, 34

Racine, Dec. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Dec. 7, 2018
