DICKERT, Tom, 93

Racine, Dec. 12, The Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

GIESE, Judith A., 76

Racine, Dec. 12, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

RICHTER, Janice E., 84

Burlington, Dec. 11, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Burlington.

ROSENTHAL, Audrey L., 84

Beauford, Ga., formerly of Waterford, Nov. 28, Beauford, Ga., Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

SCHWEITZER, James E., 40

Rush Springs, Okla., formerly of Waterford, Dec. 2, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

WACKER, Paul, 63

Silver Lake, Dec. 9, St. Catherine’s Hospital, Pleasant Prairie, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Deaths: Dec. 13, 2018
