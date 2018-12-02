Try 1 month for 99¢

ELMER, Donald N., 88

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HAWLEY, Cheryl Ann, 67

Racine, Nov. 16, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KIRT, Dr. Barbara L., 65

Racine, Dec. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KRYSIAK, Phillip C., 64

Oak Creek, Nov. 28, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

PRZYBYLKA, Cheryl R., 56

Waterford, Nov. 28, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

VICTOR, Jeffrey P., 52

Burlington, Dec. 1, at Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

WALCOTT, Robert, 88

Waukesha, Dec. 1, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Dec. 2, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments