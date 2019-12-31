Deaths: Dec. 31, 2019
CORONA, Barbara J., 66

Racine, Dec. 28, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

EDWARDS, James W., 77

Rochester, Dec. 28, at his residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

FRANK, James N., 80

Formerly of Waterford, Dec. 27, at Seasons Hospice, Waukesha, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

GIBSON, Donald R., 74

Dec. 29, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HANSEN, William P., 67

Racine, Dec. 29, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

JUERN, Nancy L., 78

Racine, Dec. 30, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

LUBA, JoAnne A., 89

Racine, Dec. 30, at Parkside Manor, Kenosha Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

REID, Karen A., 77

Racine, Dec. 27, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

