BODDEN, Doris M., 88

Union Grove, Dec. 15, Oak Ridge Care Center, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory, Union Grove.

STACHOWICZ, Patricia M., 75

Racine, Dec. 17, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

TAJNAI, Steve F., 89,

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 18, Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant

the life of: Deaths: Dec. 19, 2018
