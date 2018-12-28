Try 1 month for 99¢

ABERG, Patricia M. “Pat,” 67

Wichita, Kan., Dec. 23, Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Wichita, Kan.

ACKERMAN, Bernice, 95

Racine, Dec. 27, The Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

DeCHENNE, Fena, 91

Racine, Dec. 26, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GARSTECKI, Phyllis A., 92

Rochester, Dec. 27, Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JONES, Otis, 86

Racine, Dec. 27, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

KETCHUM Sr., Richard, 75

Union Grove, Dec. 23, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SORRENTI, Gail, 72

Oak Creek, Dec. 27, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

Deaths: Dec. 28, 2018
