CAROLAN, Laurence E., 97

Racine, Dec. 1, Ridgewood Care Center, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

CHAPMAN, Jeanne M., 57

Waterford, Dec. 4, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JAIMES, Orlando J., 57

Racine, Dec. 3, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SALINAS, Frank G., 83

Racine, Dec. 4, St. Mary’s Columbia Hospital, Milwaukee, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

STOKES Sr., Rev. Sylvester, 87

Racine, Dec. 4, Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Administration Medical Center, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

WHITE, Eric S., 26

Cudahy, formerly of Racine, Dec. 2, at his residence, Brett Funeral Home, Milwaukee.

WIRTZ, Adeline J., 94

Racine, Dec. 4, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

the life of: Deaths: Dec. 6, 2018
