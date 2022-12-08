 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Dec. 8, 2022

GEBHARD, Mary K., 89

Burlington, Dec. 6, at Oak Park Place, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SCHMIDT, Carl A., 74

Racine, Dec. 5, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

THOMPSON, Louise V., 96

Raymond, Dec. 5, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.

