Deaths: Dec. 8, 2022

GEBHARD, Mary K., 89
Burlington, Dec. 6, at Oak Park Place, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
SCHMIDT, Carl A., 74
Racine, Dec. 5, at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
THOMPSON, Louise V., 96
Raymond, Dec. 5, at her residence, Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove.
