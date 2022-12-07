 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths Deaths

Deaths: Dec. 7, 2022

  • 0

KONRAD, James L., 68

Racine, Dec. 5, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MILLER, Cheryl D., 83

Waterford, Dec. 4, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PRESTON, Carol A., 91

Racine, Dec. 4, at Ridgewood Care Center, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

ST. MARTIN, Dennis L., 70 Racine, Dec. 5, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SLAMKA, Thomas A., 67

Waterford, Dec. 4, at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

STARK, Russell D., 64

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hide your purchases from your Amazon account with these steps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News