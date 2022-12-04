 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths Deaths

Deaths: Dec. 4, 2022

  • 0

COSEY, Prentice L., 51

Racine, Nov. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DANIELS, Suzanne M., 43

Burlington, Nov. 18, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

GANZEL, Marjorie G., 95

Racine, Dec. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GUSTAVSON, Carol, 96

Caledonia, Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

LEVONIAN, Joyce M., 89

Racine, Dec. 3, at her residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

OCASIO, Alisha Janell, 48

Racine, Dec. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

PUTZER, Lon, 81

Racine, Nov. 27, Accent Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ROSKRES, Barbara, 87

Sturtevant, Dec. 3, at The Bay at Waters Edge, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

STEPHAN, Lydia K., 86

Racine, Dec. 3, Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

VILLAFANE Luis A., 64

Kenosha, Nov. 29, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa,, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WINCHELL, Walter E., 81

Franklin, Dec. 2, at Sunrise Health Assisted Living, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News