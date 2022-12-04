Deaths: Dec. 4, 2022

COSEY, Prentice L., 51
Racine, Nov. 30, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DANIELS, Suzanne M., 43
Burlington, Nov. 18, at her residence, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
GANZEL, Marjorie G., 95
Racine, Dec. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GUSTAVSON, Carol, 96
Caledonia, Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
LEVONIAN, Joyce M., 89
Racine, Dec. 3, at her residence Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
OCASIO, Alisha Janell, 48
Racine, Dec. 1, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Racine, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
PUTZER, Lon, 81
Racine, Nov. 27, Accent Hospice, Wauwatosa, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ROSKRES, Barbara, 87
Sturtevant, Dec. 3, at The Bay at Waters Edge, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
STEPHAN, Lydia K., 86
Racine, Dec. 3, Lakeshore at Siena, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
VILLAFANE Luis A., 64
Kenosha, Nov. 29, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa,, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
WINCHELL, Walter E., 81
Franklin, Dec. 2, at Sunrise Health Assisted Living, Milwaukee, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.