Deaths: Dec. 3, 2022

BLICK, Aleatha “Annie,” 80
Racine, Nov. 26, Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
ERICKSON, Deloris A., 98
Racine, Nov. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GEILFUSS, Dawn M., 62
Racine, Nov. 30, Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GORDON, Fredericka “Sally,” 58
Racine, Nov. 23, Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
GROVES, Micah Velma, 37
Racine, Nov. 22, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
HECK, Ralph R., 91
Burlington, Dec. 2, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.
JOHNSON, Erna L., 94
Mount Pleasant, Nov. 29, Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LUDWIG, Donna Marie, 92
Waterford, Dec. 1, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
PINNOW, Delores J., 90
Racine, Dec. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.