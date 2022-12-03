 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths

Deaths: Dec. 3, 2022

  • 0

BLICK, Aleatha “Annie,” 80

Racine, Nov. 26, Lakeshore at Siena, Caledonia, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

ERICKSON, Deloris A., 98

Racine, Nov. 30, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GEILFUSS, Dawn M., 62

Racine, Nov. 30, Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GORDON, Fredericka “Sally,” 58

Racine, Nov. 23, Froedtert South Hospital, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GROVES, Micah Velma, 37

Racine, Nov. 22, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

HECK, Ralph R., 91

Burlington, Dec. 2, Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

JOHNSON, Erna L., 94

Mount Pleasant, Nov. 29, Ridgewood Care Center, Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUDWIG, Donna Marie, 92

Waterford, Dec. 1, at her residence, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

PINNOW, Delores J., 90

Racine, Dec. 1, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News