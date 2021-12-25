 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 25, 2021

DeROSIER, Barbara M., 83

Racine, Dec. 21, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JOHNSON, RONALD “Ron” A., 77

Waterford, Dec 18, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

LeDOUX, Josie L., 70

Racine, Dec. 20, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POLLOCK, Susan M., 56

Racine, Dec. 20, at The Woods of Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WILLIS, David, 83

Dec. 21, at Lakeland Hospital, Elkhorn, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

WISHAU, Phyllis M., 90

Racine, Dec. 21, at Shorelight at Siena, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

