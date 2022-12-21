 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Dec. 21, 2022

ERTEL, Thomas H., 71

Chicago (formerly of Racine), Dec. 10, at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

FALENDYSZ, Henrietta A., 88

Caledonia, Dec. 17, at AccentCare-Ignite Hospice, Oak Creek, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

FISHER, Ronald, 74

Racine, Dec. 19, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHMIDT, Phyllis G., 94

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 17, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

SCHREIER, Thomas W., 60

Racine, Dec. 19, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

TURNER, Judith L., 74

Caledonia, Dec. 16, at Lakeshore at Siena, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ZUPFER, Charles “Charlie” M., 84

Racine, Dec. 19, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

WISHAU, Beverly A. (Nee: Menke), 86

Caledonia, Dec. 13, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

