Deaths: Dec. 17, 2021

BROWN, David L., 76

Twin Lakes, Dec. 15, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

CZOSNEK, John J., 73 Racine, Dec. 14, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

DAHLIN, Rose M., 87

Racine, Dec. 15, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GRAY, Jesse C. Sr., 86

Kenosha, Dec. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

GREENE, Doris E., 94

Racine, Dec. 14, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

GREIL, Linda A., 64

Burlington, Dec. 15, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

HANSEN, Charles W., 60

Racine, Dec. 13, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

HERMAN, Jill M., 66

Kenosha, Dec. 10, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HILL, Frances, 70

Racine, Dec. 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LOVREK, Sue Ellen (nee: Lindner), 77

Waterford, formerly Wind Lake, Dec. 15, at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

MALTBY, Colter, 46

Kenosha, Dec. 10, at Froedtert South–Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

POPADIC, Harold E., 97

Mount Pleasant, Dec. 14, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PRESLEY, Loren E., 87

Waterford, Dec. 15, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.

