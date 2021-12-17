Deaths: Dec. 17, 2021

BROWN, David L., 76
Twin Lakes, Dec. 15, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
CZOSNEK, John J., 73 Racine, Dec. 14, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
DAHLIN, Rose M., 87
Racine, Dec. 15, at St. Monica’s Senior Living, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GRAY, Jesse C. Sr., 86
Kenosha, Dec. 14, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
GREENE, Doris E., 94
Racine, Dec. 14, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
GREIL, Linda A., 64
Burlington, Dec. 15, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.
HANSEN, Charles W., 60
Racine, Dec. 13, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
HERMAN, Jill M., 66
Kenosha, Dec. 10, in Racine, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
HILL, Frances, 70
Racine, Dec. 13, at her residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
LOVREK, Sue Ellen (nee: Lindner), 77
Waterford, formerly Wind Lake, Dec. 15, at Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.
MALTBY, Colter, 46
Kenosha, Dec. 10, at Froedtert South–Kenosha, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
POPADIC, Harold E., 97
Mount Pleasant, Dec. 14, at Ascension-All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.
PRESLEY, Loren E., 87
Waterford, Dec. 15, at Elder Care Cottages, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Burlington.