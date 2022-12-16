 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Dec. 16, 2022

CARTER, Ryan L., 39

Elkhorn, Dec. 12, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

DRAVES, Patrick Lee, 68

Union Grove, Dec. 13, at his residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

ESSER, Jeffery J., 66

Waterford, Dec. 7, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

HECHT, Mary H., 90

Racine, Dec. 14, St. Monica’s Senior Living, Caledonia, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JONES, Terri L., 68,

Franklin and Rockwall, Texas, formerly of Racine, Dec. 11, Ascension Hospital – Franklin Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PASCOE, Johanna R., 20

Racine, Dec. 13, Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

SIEHOFF, Elizabeth “Betty,”93

Waterford, Dec. 14, Waterford Senior Living, Waterford, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

UEBELACKER, Ralph W., 87

Burlington, Dec. 9, Aurora Memorial Hospital, Burlington, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.

VETO, Kathy Anne, 60

Racine, Dec. 14, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

