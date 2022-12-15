Deaths: Dec. 15, 2022

BRINKMAN, Peggy Ann, 79
Racine, Dec. 13, Open Arms Group Home, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
KUSTERS, Robert L., 76
Suring, Dec. 10, Gruetzmacher Funeral Home, Suring.
OLIVE, William F., 84
Racine, Dec. 12, at Ascension All Saints, Racine, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
PAPARA, Emily M., 98
Racine, Dec. 10, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.
SOLEY, Mary Ann, 91
Racine, Dec. 13, Ignite Medical Resort, Oak Creek, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory.
WILKINSON, Mona Rae 81
Sturtevant, Dec. 13, at her residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.
WRIGHT, Gordon T., 70
Racine, Dec. 12, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.