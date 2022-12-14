 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deaths

Deaths: Dec. 14, 2022

  • 0

ALLEN, Lemont J., 82

Racine, Dec. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

BARRIENTEZ, Gilbert, Jr., 81

Racine, Dec. 11, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

KRAUS, David A., 72

Parker, Colo. (formerly of Racine), Dec. 11, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, Aurora, Colo., Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

LASALLE, Robert J., 82

Racine, Dec. 9, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LIPARI, James, 69

Racine, Dec. 11, at his residence, Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory, Racine.

SCHMIDT, Frederick J., 92

Racine, Dec. 3, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

