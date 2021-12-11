 Skip to main content
Deaths: Dec. 11, 2021

GARRETT, Ernest L., 58

Racine, Dec. 1, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

RABOINE, William J., 68

Burlington, Dec. 9, at Froedtert South, Kenosha, Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home, Burlington.

SEITZ, Betty, 96

Union Grove, Dec. 9, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

SUSTACHEK, Jon G., 77

Naples, Fla., formerly of Racine, Nov. 16, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

TODD, Dolores, 89

Kansasville, Dec. 9, at her residence, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

