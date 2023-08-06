AMBROSE, Kathleen M., 63

Racine, Aug. 1, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

ANGEL, Erin M., 53

Racine, Aug. 4, at her residence, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

BODI, Terry M., 51

Sturtevant, July 31, at his residence, Wilson Funeral Home, Racine.

FRITZEL, Weldon P., 93

Racine, formerly of Kenosha, July 25, at Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

GASPAROVA, Olga M. (nee: Lemut), 73

Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

GREEN, George ‘Doug,’ 74

Racine, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HIGHMAN, Roger A., 69

Caledonia, Aug. 3, at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

JONES, Harold D., 90

Houston, Texas, formerly of Racine, March 31, at Houston Hospice, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

STARK, Ronald E., 70

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 2, at Aurora Medical Center, Integrity Funeral Services, Rochester.