FINDLEY, Dennis E., 75

Racine, Aug. 18, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

JOHNSON, Elmer M., 79

Racine, Aug. 18, at Villa at Lincoln Park, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

MARTINELLI, Jack J., 80

Racine, Aug. 17, at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

