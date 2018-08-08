BARTLEY, Helen J., 86

Racine, Aug. 7, Ridgewood Care Center, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

BEHR, Gene L., 68

Wind Lake, Aug. 6, Aurora Zilber Hospice House, Wauwatosa, Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford.

JOHNSON, Julius, 40

Racine, Aug. 3, at his residence, Kasuboski-Miller Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

KRAUSE, Lucile I., 100

Racine, Aug. 6, Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LEOPOLD, George B., 96

Racine, Aug. 7, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

LUCAS, Kelly L., 50

Racine, Aug. 2, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Aug. 8, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments