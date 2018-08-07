Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DYKSTRA, John D., 90

Racine, Aug. 6, at his residence, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

JANTE, Glenn P., 87

Burlington, Aug. 5, at his residence, Integrity Funeral Services, Waterford.

KRAUSE, Lucile I., 99

Racine, Aug. 6, The Lakeshore at Siena, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

LUI, Richard J., 85

Racine, Aug. 5, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

MARES, Norman “Harry,” 79

Coon Rapids, Minn., formerly of Racine, Aug. 5, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

MICHEL, Joyce J., 77

Racine, Aug. 5, at her residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

WARD, Linda L., 71

Racine, Aug. 3, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Purath-Strand Funeral Home and Crematory, Racine.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Deaths: Aug. 7, 2018
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments