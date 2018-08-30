Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BELLAIRE, Lloyd M., 56

Kenosha, formerly of Racine, Aug. 28, at his residence, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

HILDEBRANDT, Donald W., 60

Racine, Aug. 28, Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center, Kenosha, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

HUGHES, Mary, 77

Plymouth, Aug. 28, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls, Miller-Reesman Funeral Home, Union Grove.

JENSEN, Robert G., 61

Racine, Aug. 17, at his residence, Sturino Funeral Home, Racine.

MICHAJLAK, Amalie, 89

Silver Lake, Aug. 27, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

OVERSTREET, John R., 75

Racine, Aug. 28, Ascension All Saints Hospital, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

PURYEAR, Katherine, 79

Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Racine, Aug. 28, Williamson Hospital, Franklin, Tenn., Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

