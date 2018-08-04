Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BRINKMAN, Michael L., 79

Racine, Aug. 3, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Maresh-Meredith and Acklam Funeral Home, Racine.

SAMPSON, Reed A., 75

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 3, Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

SWEARINGEN, Frederick M. “Mike,” 78

Mount Pleasant, Aug. 2, Froedtert South Kenosha Campus, Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, Mount Pleasant.

the life of: Deaths: Aug. 4, 2018
